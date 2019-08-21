Police have arrested a man accused of breaking into two Marlette businesses and stealing items.
Ayre Street Graphics and Thumb RC/Hobbies were broken into during the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 5.
Several items were stolen from the businesses including computers, cameras, and multiple remote control vehicles and parts, police said.
Several days later, a deputy from the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office was following up on a trespassing complaint when he came in contact with a suspect at the property.
The deputy observed a remote control vehicle in the suspect's vehicle and contacted Marlette Police.
Police also discovered a box with a shipping label still attached with the name of the victim and business' address, police said.
The suspect was lodged on unrelated charges.
Police later performed a search warrant on the suspect's vehicle and produced enough evidence for the prosecutor to issue a warrant.
A 39-year-old man from Kimball was arrested and lodged at the Sanilac County Jail on Monday, Aug. 19.
The case remains under investigation. If you have any information regarding the stolen property you are asked to contact Marlette Police at 989-635-2008.
