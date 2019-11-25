A man was arrested in Bay County on Monday after he allegedly escaped from hospital security and stole a vehicle.
It happened about 11:50 a.m. on Nov. 25.
Police were dispatched to the area of Trumbull and 21st Street in Bay County for a McLaren Hospital patient who had walked away and was fleeing from hospital security, the Hampton Township Public Safety Department said.
The suspect gained access to an unlocked vehicle at a local business and drove away, police said.
The man told police he had warrants for his arrest and stole the vehicle so he could drive to the Bay County Jail to turn himself in, police said.
The Hampton Township Public Safety Department was assisted by the Bay County Sheriff's Office and Bay City Department of Public Safety.
