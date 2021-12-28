Christopher Stubbs
Source: Crime Stoppers.

Christopher Bryant Stubbs, 29, is in custody, according to Crime Stoppers.

Authorities had a felony against Stubbs for assault with intent to murder, and he was believed to be in the Flint area.

Crimes Stoppers was offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Stubbs who was considered to be armed and dangerous.

