Two victims were possibly robbed by the same suspect when a dating app meet up went wrong.
The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety’s first investigation goes back to July 31.
Police said the suspect used Grindr, a dating app designed for gay men, to talk to the victim.
Police said after meeting at the victim’s home on East Michigan Avenue, the suspect stole the victim’s house and car keys.
Officers say they believe the suspect ultimately stole the victim’s car, before burning it and leaving it in the Ott Biological Preserve parking lot.
Fast forward to September, the same thing almost plays out again, but a different victim in the same block of East Michigan Avenue.
This time police said the suspect is only able to steal keys, demanding payment for their return.
Officers arrested 20-year-old Austin Tanner for larceny after executing a search warrant on his phone.
Officers haven’t confirmed Tanner is responsible for the car theft and arson but they’re investigating.
Deana Spencer, the Battle Creek Pride Board President, said while this could’ve happened to anyone using any dating app, she can’t help but think her community is being targeted.
“My general reaction is one of certainly distaste, and disgust that somebody is targeting people in our community,” Spencer said. “I just feel like it’s another instance where you’re taking somebody that’s already marginalized, and already hurting, and already in a vulnerable position, and making it worse, and taking advantage of those people.”
Police said anyone should use caution when talking to strangers online, especially inviting them into their homes.
“If you’re going to use any kind of dating app, you should be meeting in a public place, at least to start,” Spencer said.
