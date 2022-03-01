Police arrest parole absconder, passenger following chase

A parole absconder and their passenger were taken into custody by Saginaw Police following a chase through the city Tuesday morning.
Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow said the vehicle pursuit began at S. 15th and Hadley Street in the city of Saginaw.
Officers say the driver was seen throwing narcotics out the window during the chase before being apprehended at Porter and Lyon streets.
The driver and passenger were taken into custody without incident, except for a K9 bite.
Officers recovered the narcotics thrown out the window near Alger and Remington Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.