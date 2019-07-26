Police arrested a man in Traverse City this week and charged him with indecent exposure.
James Colson, 53, who is believed to have been intoxicated was seen walking on Division Street naked from the waist down, stopping vehicles and slamming his hands on the hoods.
An MSP trooper tried to make contact with Colson, but he became verbally abusive and tried to get away. The trooper subdued him and held him until a Traverse City Police Officer helped get him handcuffed.
Colson was taken to Munson Medical Center for evaluation but released into police custody.
He was arraigned and lodged in Grand Traverse County Jail; charged with indecent exposure, resisting and obstructing a police officer and habitual offender.
