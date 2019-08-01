Police have arrested a second suspect in the July 29 homicide in Bay City.
The homicide happened in the 500 block of N. Henry Street and claimed the life of 39-year-old Tyler Gruber, of Bay City.
The Bay City Department of Public Safety announced the second arrest on Aug. 1.
The suspect has been lodged in jail pending homicide charges from the Bay County Prosecutor's Office, police said.
The suspect is a 24-year-old male.
Police said the suspect also suffered a gunshot wound during the incident.
His name is being withheld pending arraignment.
On July 31, police announced the first suspect's arrest.
Brandon Dupuis, 27, was arrested on a murder charge and is being held without bond.
If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Bay City Department of Public Safety Detective Bureau at 989-894-0161 or Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551.
