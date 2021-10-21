A woman who is considered armed and dangerous after two people died from a shooting and two others were found dead in Clare County has been arrested.
On Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 4 p.m., Clare Police and Michigan State Police responded to a residence on S. Harrison Avenue, south of E. Surrey Road, for reports of a shooting that resulted in two deaths. Two more bodies were later located on the property Wednesday night, the Clare County Sheriff's Office said.
The victims include a 39-year-old man, a 36-year-old man, an 85-year-old man, and a 61-year-old woman. The names of the victims are not being released while police contact the victims' family members.
Police were searching for 54-year-old Judy Boyer. She was taken into custody in Wexford County without incident late Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
Stay with TV5 for more information on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.