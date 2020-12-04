A man is sitting behind bars after an armed robbery in Flint.
Officers were sent to the 2400 block of Davison Rd. at 12:33 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.
Police said the suspect entered a business and stole an unknown amount of cash.
The adult male suspect was later arrested by officers with the Flint Police Special Investigative Unit.
K9 officers located the firearm used during the robbery.
Police said the suspect is lodged in the Genesee County jail while charges are pending.
The investigation is still ongoing.
