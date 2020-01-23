One man is in custody after a robbery at a Flint Township bank.
On January 22 at 2:51 p.m. officers were sent to the Chase Bank located at 5312 Corunna Rd.
A man with facial hair wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, gray hoodie, tan jacket, and blue jeans walked into the bank.
Flint Township Police said he gave a note to employees, demanded and received money from a teller.
The suspect fled in a dark blue GMC Yukon with at least two other occupants inside, according to police.
The model year of the GMC is between 2000 and 2006.
Officers were able to locate and arrest a suspect.
He was lodged in the Genesee County Jail. His identity will be released pending formal charges and arraignment.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Det. Lacey Lopez at the Flint Township Police Department at (810) 600-3250.
