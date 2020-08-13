Michigan State Police have taken a suspect into custody after a trooper was struck near the toll area on the Mackinac Bridge.
The injured trooper was taken to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital. According to preliminary reports, he has non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect’s vehicle fled the scene when it happened at 9:32 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Troopers located the unoccupied vehicle in Emmet County on Resort Pike and Sheridan Road.
MSP and other law enforcement agencies then continued the search for the suspect in the Resort Township area.
At about 6:30 a.m., MSP said the suspect was located and arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.