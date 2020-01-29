Police have arrested the man accused of armed robbery at a Saginaw County bank.
Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Bridgeport Township Police were called to United Financial Credit Union at 5658 Dixie Highway for a report of an armed robbery.
Officers said the suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money, but no weapon was indicated.
Tellers believed he could have had a weapon.
The suspect was given the money, the person left on foot and got into the passenger side of a vehicle, officers said.
Officers described the suspect as a man dressed as a woman with a purple dress, makeup and a possible wig.
Police identified the suspect after someone on Facebook recognized him in a news story.
