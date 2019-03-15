Police are trying to return some stolen property after 16 storage units were broken into in Isabella County.
On Jan. 25, a Michigan State Police Trooper responded to a investigate the breaking and entering and larceny report of multiple storage units in Union Township.
Troopers identified one of the suspects and arrested them during a traffic stop in Gratiot County on Feb. 1.
During the investigation, state police also executed multiple search warrants and were able to recover some of the stolen property.
On Wednesday, March 13, troopers arrested a second suspect and recovered more stolen property in this incident.
The Mt. Pleasant Post is asking any renters who may have had items stolen from their storage units to help identify the recovered items.
Those renters are asked to contact the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post at (989) 773- 5951.
