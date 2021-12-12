Authorities arrested a teen and seized firearms from his home after a threat was made toward Cass City Public Schools.
On Dec. 6, a felony petition was authorized against a 14-year-old male for a threat made at Cass City Public Schools to “reenact Oxford,” according to the Tuscola County Prosecutor’s Office.
The juvenile was immediately taken into custody when authorities were told of the threat. Firearms were seized from the teen’s residence thereafter, the prosecutor’s office said.
The teen was arraigned the same day on one charge of false report or threat of terrorism in the 54th Circuit Court and remains lodged in juvenile detention for further proceedings.
Several other unrelated incidents throughout Tuscola County are still under investigation.
“Decisions now can have lifelong consequences. Everyone needs to stop and reflect before sharing reckless social media posts and making statements,” Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene said in a statement.
