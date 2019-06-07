The Pinconning Police Department is asking for the public's input on their comfort dog, Officer Blaze Maximus.
The department says it recently received a complaint about Blaze from a non-resident.
The complaint pointed out that the mini goldendoodle is not a certified police K9, and included "concerns of Blaze turning on innocent children and viciously attacking them," according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
In a tongue-in-cheek manner, the department noted that Blaze is not certified to apprehend suspects, detect drugs or explosives, go on search and rescue missions, or use martial arts.
However, the department says Blaze is trained in "being a real good boy," loves to snuggle, and he can "sit, stay, High-five and roll over."
The department posted a poll on its Facebook page, asking people to chime in on whether Blaze should be kept and utilized as a comfort dog "to build and foster better relationships in the community, especially with children."
As of early Friday, June 7, the poll has only received positive responses.
