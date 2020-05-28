The Imlay City Police Department is asking residents to send birthday cards to Michaela Wolford, an 11-year-old girl who was injured in a snowmobile crash earlier this year.
Michaela was seriously injured in the February crash and has been recovering ever since.
She turns 12 and June 4 and will be spending her birthday at Mary Free Bed to continue her therapy, the police department said.
If you want to show her some support for her birthday, you can send the card to:
Michaela Wolford
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
235 Wealthy St. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49503-5299
"Let's make this a special birthday for her," the police department said.
