Police are asking a driver to step forward after someone hit a parked vehicle, and then took off.
St. Charles Police posted a picture of a vehicle that was hit while parked outside of Union Court assisted living on May 30.
Investigators said the driver who hit it did not stop and identify themselves.
Officers are asking that if you hit the vehicle, come forward so your information can be added to the police report.
