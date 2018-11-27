Millington Police are asking for your help tracking down a man who drove off without paying for his gas.
Investigators said the suspect drove away from Bo’s without paying for the diesel he had pumped into his RV.
If you know him, call Officer Mitin at (989) 871-2412, or message them on their Facebook page.
