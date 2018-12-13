Police are asking for your help tracking down a man who hit another vehicle, and then left.
It happened on Dec. 10 at around 7:04 a.m. in the parking lot of the Burger King restaurant, 125 Main Street in Freeland.
Police said the vehicle involved was a maroon or red pickup truck, with a sticker on the back that may have read “bible study offer.com”
If you recognize this gentleman, or have any information, call the Tittabawassee Township Police Department at (989) 695-9623.
