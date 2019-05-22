Police are trying to identify the remains of a man found in Dearborn.
On April 23, crews from a railroad shipping company contacted Dearborn Police Officers about possible human remains found in a wooded area near Michigan Avenue and Miller Road.
Officers found the remains and confirmed they were human, so the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the body.
While foul play isn’t suspected, the identity of the person isn’t known and officials are asking for help, officers said.
The body is believed to be an older man, wearing tan pants, a tan Carhart-style jacket, an orange knit hat, one brown boot and one yellow rain boot, according to officers.
His shirt had a picture of a small, dark-haired child next to a high-wheel bicycle.
Police believe he was homeless at the time of death.
Anyone who recognizes the picture o the shirt, or anything else about the man, please contact Dearborn Police at (31) 943-2235.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.