Police are looking for three people suspected of passing counterfeit money.
Holly Police Department posted on Facebook Monday afternoon a photo of man they believe used counterfeit money at three local businesses.
Officers said a man and two women were seen at three businesses on North Holly Road in the Village of Holly on Sunday.
The man used counterfeit 100-dollar bills with the same serial number and a white strip on the back of the bill, according to officers.
The man in the picture was with two women, a younger woman with long braids and a woman in her 40s, heavy set and wearing a wig.
Officers said they left in a white vehicle, possibly a Ford Explorer.
Anyone with information about the suspects or believe they were victimized and still have the bills are asked to call central dispatch at (248) 858-4911 or Holly Police at (248) 634-8221.
