Saginaw Township Walmart

Saginaw Township Police are looking for help identifying a woman.

Officers released a photo of a woman from security footage. She is seen leaving a store.

Officers said they are trying to identify her for an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to call detective guest at (989) 791-7226.

