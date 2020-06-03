GENERIC: fire

Gladwin City Police are asking people to review their security cameras after someone set fire to a home.

Gladwin city residents that have cameras are being asked to look between 5-28-20 at 11 p.m. to 5-29-20 to 1 a.m. for a person walking or on a bike.

Investigators said someone set fire to an occupied home.

If you have any information, or security footage that would help, call the police department at 989-426-7879.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.