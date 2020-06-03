Gladwin City Police are asking people to review their security cameras after someone set fire to a home.
Gladwin city residents that have cameras are being asked to look between 5-28-20 at 11 p.m. to 5-29-20 to 1 a.m. for a person walking or on a bike.
Investigators said someone set fire to an occupied home.
If you have any information, or security footage that would help, call the police department at 989-426-7879.
