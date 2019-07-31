Michigan State Police are asking the suspect in a Saginaw shooting to turn himself in.
The shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31 in the 3400 block of Brookwood Lane.
The victim, a 33-year-old male, was transported to the hospital in stable condition, MSP Sgt. Joe Rowley said. The victim has since been released from the hospital.
After the shooting, Michigan State Police responded to a standoff nearby at Vista Villa apartments in Buena Vista Township. Police believed that's where the suspect, a 34-year-old male, went after the shooting.
Police searched the apartment building shortly before 8 p.m. and the suspect was not there.
Police do not know where the suspect is and are asking him to turn himself in.
It is unclear if he is armed, Rowley said.
Rowley said the shooting was a domestic situation between two brothers. It is unclear what led to the shooting.
Police said it is a rapidly involving investigation and they are hoping for a peaceful resolution.
Residents in the area gathered together to pray for a peaceful resolution.
The family said they forgive the suspect and do not plan to press charges. They want the suspect to turn himself in.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
