A driver is behind bars after investigators believe alcohol was a contributing factor in a fatal motorcycle crash.
Officers were sent to Dort Highway and Lapeer Road in Flint at 2:33 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Police said the victim was southbound on Dort Highway on a motorcycle when the at-fault driver turned westbound in front of him from northbound Dort.
The victim, identified as 43-year-old Chacolend Dye, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The at-fault driver was arrested as police said alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Dye’s family has been notified and the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Det. Randy Matteson at (810) 237-6802 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
