There was a heavy police presence at a scene of a barricaded gunman in Clio Wednesday night.
A man in his late 70s was in his vehicle when officers showed up for a wellness check, according to the Clio Police Chief Jamie Zecman.
The man brandished a weapon at the officers, Zecman said.
Officers used non-lethal force on the man to end the situation, according to Zecman.
The man was taken to the hospital.
Zecman believes it was a mental health issue. The department has handled incidents with the man before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.