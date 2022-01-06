A student was arrested after police say he stabbed another student in the head in a high school bathroom.
On Jan. 6 at 9:15 a.m., staff at Bay City Central High School broke up a fight in a bathroom on the second floor. During the fight, a 19-year-old student stabbed another student, 16, twice in the head with a small folding knife, the Bay City Public Safety Department said.
The victim suffered minor injuries. The suspect received minor facial injuries and a minor cut to his hand, police said. Both of them were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Bay City Police’s school resource officer arrested the suspect without incident and the suspect was lodged in the Bay County Jail.
The suspect and victim are related to each other and the incident appears to be related to other incidents between the two, Bay City Public Safety said.
I know the boy that is 16 years old he is a really sweet boy i hope he gets better, it was not right for that boy to use a knife, the boy go to my school he is rlly funny also n he isnt a bad kid he just goes through alot maybe but i hope he gets better fr n all of us BCC WOLVES got yo back never forget that tavian ur strong n we all love you your our bcc wolves brother ever bcc wolves is familia n wht tht boy did to u was wrong n bad no bcc wolves should betray their family
