A Bay County man has been arrested for allegedly trying to meet up with a child for sexual purposes.
Scott Michael Myers, 24, was communicating online with an undercover detective posing as a child, Michigan State Police said.
Myers arranged to meet the child for sexual purposes, MSP said.
Myers was arrested by detectives when he arrived at the meeting location.
He has been charged with one count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
Myers was arraigned on Aug. 12.
