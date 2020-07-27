A 23-year-old Beaverton man was killed during a shooting in Saginaw on Sunday, July 26.
It happened about midnight in the 500 block of N. Mason Street.
Michigan State Police troopers and officers from the Saginaw Police Department responded to the scene. Upon arrival, officers located the victim in a yard. He had a gunshot wound to the neck, police said.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died. He has since been identified as 23-year-old Jacob Lavere Leonard, of Beaverton.
The incident remains under investigation.
No arrests have been made.
If you have any information, contact Saginaw Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
