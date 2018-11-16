A dive team recovered a dead body from a river and police believe it may be a missing Michigan woman.
Lansing Police said Shalyn Manson, 45, was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 14 near the 800 block of Moores River Dr. in Lansing.
On Friday, Michigan State and Lansing Police searched the Grand River and located a deceased female body near the 800 block of Moores River.
Police said the initial indication shows it’s Shalyn Manson’s body, however, an autopsy needs to be completed to positively identify her and determine the cause of death.
Lansing Police said they do not believe foul play had a role the female’s death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Det. Matt Salman at (517) 483-6855.
