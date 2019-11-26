Police in Mid-Michigan believe two bank robberies that happened in the span of a few days are connected.
The first bank robbery happened at a Chemical Bank in Bay County on Friday, Nov. 22.
The second happened at the PNC Bank at 5270 Gratiot Ave. in Saginaw Township on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
In the second robbery, the suspect demanded money from a bank employee, Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl said.
The suspect left the bank on foot and headed west on Gratiot with an undetermined amount of money, Pussehl said.
Saginaw Township Police arrested the suspect in the PNC Bank robbery on Tuesday after receiving information about a possible suspect from another law enforcement agency, Pussehl said.
Police ran the suspect's name through their database and found addresses the suspect had frequented in the past.
Police went to those addresses and found the suspect vehicle at one of the locations, Pussehl said.
That's when police arrested the 53-year-old male suspect at a home in Saginaw about 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The suspect was lodged in the Saginaw County jail on a robbery charge.
Pussehl said they will be requesting a search warrant to search his home.
Police believe the two robberies are connect. Pussehl said his department is working in conjunction with the Bay County Sheriff's Office.
