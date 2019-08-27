A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle in Saginaw Tuesday afternoon.
Central Dispatch paged out the incident shortly before 12:30 p.m. at Genesee and Remington.
Saginaw City Police and fire crews responded to the scene.
There is no word on the victim's condition.
The people in the vehicle were not injured, police said.
