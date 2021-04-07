Police lights siren generic
A boat and two travel trailers were stolen out of three storage units in Freeland.

The larcenies were reported to the Tittabawassee Township Police Department Monday afternoon, April 5.

A 38-foot Powerquest Avenger, 45-foot Wildwood Forest River travel trailer, and 35-foot travel trailer were all taken out of three storage units at SDR Realty and Storage, located at 9385 Kochville Road.

Police said there is a six-week window of when the crime could’ve happened, and investigators are working to narrow down that time frame.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Tittabawassee Township Police Department at 989-695-9623.

