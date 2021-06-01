Police are investigating a body found by walkers along a nature trail.
The body was discovered just before 11 a.m. Tuesday in the woods near Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township.
The body was about 100 feet off the path and was of a man who had been deceased for some time according to investigators.
Police do not suspect foul play to be involved.
