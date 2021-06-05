The body of a deceased man was found in the Tittabawassee river on Saturday morning according to the Midland Police Department.
On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., Midland Police Department Officers were dispatched to investigate a report of a body seen floating in the Tittabawassee river at the 2600 block of Tittabawassee River Road.
Officers arrived at the area and located a deceased man in the water between Dublin Ave. and Whiting Dr. The Midland Fire Department went to the scene to assist with recovering the body from the water.
The deceased man is believed to be between 55 and 65 years old and his identity is unknown at this time according to police.
It is unknown how or where the man entered the water. Police did not find any vehicles around or at the location of where they found the body.
The cause of death is not known, and the incident is under investigation.
If anyone has any information, they can call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.