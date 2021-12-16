Detectives are investigating after a body was found in a lake on Flint’s north side.
On Dec. 15 at 4 p.m., officers were sent to Flint Park Lake where they found an adult male submerged in the lake. No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.
While the investigation continues, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Trooper Caleb Pratt at 810-237-6953. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
