Police are investigating after the body of a Saginaw man was found in Traverse City Thursday morning.
A person walking by saw the 26-year-old and thought he was sleeping on a bench and called police, Traverse City Police Capt. Keith Gillis said.
When police arrived, the man was pronounced dead.
His death does not appear to be suspicious, Gillis said.
People who were with the man on Wednesday told police he was extremely intoxicated, Gillis said.
His body was transported to a medical center for an autopsy.
At this time, his cause of death is unknown.
