A young boy witnessed the horrific scene of his grandma's murder during an early morning shooting on Saginaw's east side.
Police and paramedics tried to perform live-saving measures on the woman, but she died before they could get her to the hospital.
Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow said a young boy was inside the home on Hadley Street with his 51-year-old grandmother Avele Mack and a 70-year-old man.
"It was his grandmother and he was there for the aftermath and knows that his grandma died," Gerow said.
Gerow said Mack died from at least one gunshot wound early Friday morning.
"Probably going to be a long road of recovery with counseling and stuff like that because it's a pretty traumatic experience for him," Gerow said.
Gerow said the 70-year-old suspect is a family member of the victim.
"It was a domestic relationship and that person is in custody and citizens are safe," Gerow said.
Gerow said the suspect should be arraigned in court on Monday. In the meantime, his thoughts are with Mack's loved ones who are grieving.
"I sympathize for them. My condolences are with the family," Gerow said.
The family members declined TV5's request for an interview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.