Midland Police say a smash and grab at Target is believed to be related to the same crime that happened in Saginaw County, and possibly others across the state.
Midland Police said at 12:42 a.m. on Feb. 26 three suspects threw a rock through the glass doors at the Midland Target, went inside, and stole TV's and electronics.
Investigators said the three suspects were wearing black sweatshirts, black sweatpants, black gloves and white shoes. One had on a white mask while the others were wearing black masks.
They got away in a small white hatchback vehicle, possibly an SUV.
Midland police said they believed it’s related to a break-in at the Kochville Township Target, also early on Feb. 26.
Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez told TV5 that break-in took place at approximately 1:20 a.m.
Gomez said the method of entry is the same as a break-in back in January.
Nearly $5,000 in play Station 4 games and game stations were stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.