Buena Vista Township Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another.

On Saturday, Sept. 11 about 2 a.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of East Holland for a shooting. Officers found two victims that had been shot who were transported to a local hospital for treatment, Buena Vista Township Police said.

On Tuesday, one of the victims passed away from gunshot wounds. The other is in critical condition.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to contact Officer Frierson at the Buena Vista Township Police Department at 989-753-7793.

