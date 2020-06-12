The Tummy Ache Candy Store in Bay City was the target of an alleged burglary overnight, according to police.
Deputy Public Safety Director Caleb Rowell confirmed to TV5 that someone stole candy from the store during the evening of June 11. He said a window was damaged in the store.
The store posted a video on Facebook showing empty shelves of candy.
The owners decided to temporarily close the store on June 12 but plan to reopen on June 13.
Rowell said the amount of candy stolen is unknown to the department.
Rowell also told us that there are no suspects at this time.
If you know anything about the incident, you can call Bay City Public Safety at (989) 892-8571.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.