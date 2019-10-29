A call about a possible shooting turned out to be a person under the influence and having hallucinations.
The Cass City Police Department was called to the Hill Street Apartments at around 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 for a possible shooting.
On scene officers said they met with the caller, who they said was under the influence of intoxicants and/or controlled substances that were causing hallucinations.
Investigators said the shooting did not happen, and the person was taken into custody for illegal entry and drunk & disorderly.
The person’s name has not been released.
