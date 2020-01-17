Two illegal guns and a variety of narcotics are off the streets of Saginaw, thanks to a 911 call from a concerned resident.
The Saginaw Police Department responded to a 911 call about a suspicious situation on Friday, Jan. 17.
The investigation led to a suspect wearing a ski mask and latex gloves, police said.
The suspect had a fully-loaded pistol, an assault rifle, and a variety of narcotics including meth, cocaine, and heroin - all ready for delivery, police said.
"This is a display of the great teamwork between citizens and police. We encourage the citizens to keep calling 911," the department wrote in a Facebook post.
Police Chief Robert Ruth said, "Getting illegally possessed guns out of the hands of criminals that intend to do wrong will help save lives."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.