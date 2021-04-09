Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across mid-Michigan, according to the Saginaw Police Department.
Several police agencies have seen an increase in these thefts. Many of these thefts involve larger or commercial-type vehicles, Saginaw Police said.
“Catalytic converters contain precious metals that are extremely valuable. Thieves can remove a catalytic converter within minutes and then sell them to scrapyards,” Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez said.
The police department is asking residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity they observe at or near parked vehicles.
“These thefts usually happen at night but with the ease of their removal they can happen in broad daylight,” Lopez said.
