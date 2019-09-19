A 14-year-old student could face charges after allegedly making a bomb threat at the Croswell-Lexington High School.
The threat was found about 8 a.m. on Thursday, Croswell Police said.
School administrators contacted police who responded to the school.
The bomb threat protocol was activated and an investigation ensued.
Students and staff were removed from the school building while law enforcement officers searched the school. Students returned to class after an all clear was given, police said.
A 14-year-old female student admitted her involvement in the threat, police said.
Police are sending charges to the Sanilac County prosecutor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.