A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after police said he led Saginaw Township officers on a chase with a 1-month-old in the back of the vehicle.
At about 2 a.m. on Friday, July 17, officers received a domestic violence call.
Police said the girlfriend of a 19-year-old man put her 1-month-old baby into a car seat in the back seat of a vehicle.
She then tried to get in the driver’s seat because the 19-year-old was under the influence of alcohol, police said.
The boyfriend then pushed the girlfriend out, got into the vehicle, and drove off with the 1-month-old.
An officer spotted the 19-year-old’s vehicle shortly after and started following it.
Another patrol vehicle caught up and tried to box in the vehicle on Center Road, police said.
According to police, the 19-year-old reversed the vehicle, hitting a patrol vehicle, and headed north on Center Road to evade officers.
The chase came to an end when the 19-year-old’s vehicle lost control and crashed into a utility pole north of Shattuck Road.
Police said the vehicle rolled and came to a stop in a resident’s yard.
The 19-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the roadway.
Officers found the 1-month-old still in the car seat with no injuries. They were able to get the baby out of the vehicle while live wires from the utility pole were sparking in the roadway.
The 19-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment. An officer is on guard outside his room, police said.
When he is released, he’ll be taken to the Saginaw County Jail.
Police said the 19-year-old also had outstanding warrants that he will be booked for.
The intersection of Shattuck and Center was shortly closed after the crash.
Consumers Energy reported about 31 customers lost power in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.