A man stopped at nothing as he tried to get away from Michigan State Police during a wild chase in Detroit.
The dash cam video starts out with a trooper saying he’s in pursuit of a black Impala, his lights and sirens blaring.
The video then shows MSP as they caught up to the out-of-control car, which has the driver’s door is open.
The car does not stop and heads up a hill before it swerves back onto the interstate.
Some items fly out of the car as the vehicle crashes into the concrete barrier, and the driver jumps out, and hops the media, crossing into oncoming traffic.
Two troopers followed behind him and put him in cuffs.
"Here's the guy basically standing on the side of the other car, got the door open, swerving in and out of lanes. Finally hitting the median wall and jumping over that wall. One of the good things about our job is it's never the same, but also one of the bad things of our job is, you know, you go from just sitting in your patrol car looking for speeders to actually get involved in an incident where somebody could get seriously hurt," said Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw.
Police said the suspect was wanted on several warrants. They also say they attempted to arrest him earlier but chose to not engage in a chase.
