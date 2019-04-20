A police chase that spanned across three counties ended with the driver crashing into a utility pole in Bay City.
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said it started Friday night, April 19, in Gratiot County when officers tried to stop a speeding vehicle.
Cunningham said the white Chevrolet Impala would not stop for officers and continued onto US-10 into Midland County.
Deputies deployed stop sticks in Gratiot and Midland counties. The Impala struck the stop sticks but it sped into Bay County.
The chase would come to an end at about 12:20 a.m. on Saturday when the vehicle crossed Bay City’s Veterans Memorial Bridge and struck a utility pole on McKinley Street, between North Water Street and Saginaw Street.
Sheriff Cunningham said the suspect had a tight grip on the steering wheel and refused to leave his vehicle.
The man struggled with police as they took him into custody. Cunningham said at one point police used Tasers on the suspect.
He is lodged in the Bay County Jail.
Cunningham said alcohol and drugs are possible factors in this case.
