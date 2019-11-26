Someone stole an ambulance, sparking a police chase that lead to a crash.
STAT EMS said that at around 12:09 a.m. on Nov. 26 STAT EMS ambulance staff had parked their ambulance at McLaren Hospital in Flint for a call.
When they left the hospital, they noticed their ambulance was missing.
They were able to locate the ambulance, sparking a police chase, and subsequent crash of the ambulance into a stop sign and tree.
STAT EMS said someone was taken into custody and sent to the hospital for an evaluation.
They said the STAT staff wasn’t hurt, and the investigation is ongoing.
