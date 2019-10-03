GENERIC: Police badge

A Michigan police chief was arrested on sexual assault charges.

Fremont Police Chief Randall Wright, 48, has been arraigned in Kent and Ingham Counties on fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

The charges stem from a three-month investigation into Wright's actions during a June 5 bus trip to Comerica Park, Michigan State Police said.

During the return trip, the female victim alleges she was sexually assaulted by Wright as the bus traveled through the two counts, MSP said.

Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct is a misdemeanor and is punishable by up to two years in prison.

Wright was arraigned in Kent County on Oct. 2 and Ingham County on Oct. 3.

